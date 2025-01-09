Day 9: A few months ago, I felt the sudden urge to get into the gratitude flow. In quiet moments of reflection, I perceived that politics, life in NYC and in the United States might get really uncomfortable in an array of ways. Waking up to learn about the wild fires in California and how many people lost everything is disheartening. The scenes being reported in the news look like a horror movie. Thousands of homes lost. Thousands of people displaced. Leaders not taking accountability and playing the blame game.

Fortunately, experiences like these serve to open the hearts of men and women who are now stepping up and offering to help people who need support at this time.

Seeing human goodness in action…. This is the blessing I am grateful for on this very sad day for our siblings affected in California.

Sending love and prayers of strength and fortitude. I pray that amazing blessings open up for everyone who can use more goodness in their lives right now.

Now its your turn:

What are you grateful for today? Feel free to comment below or record your thoughts in your journal.