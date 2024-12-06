Gratitude Challenge of The Day: SHAKY SHAKY SHAKY

Today’s Recommendation: Move your body. Shake it up. Dance Dance Dance

Music has been a part of my life since childhood. Our family would have weekly dancing home parties. Most of these were unplanned and happened in the spur of the moment. My aunt or mom would play some music and the family that was present would take turns dancing with each other. Usually these would happen after dinner. And usually we would have 4 to 6 people with us. Sometimes we had more, but my point is that I’ve learned that enjoy music is a multi level experience, it’s mood shifting, its fun, and it’s healthy.

Dancing with others to be honest is one of my personal favorite experiences. It’s one of my ultimate joys and it can been such a freeing experience and you don’t need another to do it. You can pop up from your seat right now and SHAKE IT UP.

And if dancing is not in your nature… Then RA is going to super challenge you to pick a song that inspires your bunz to move…

And dance dance dance for at least 5 mins or more if you can. Allow yourself to be in the present moment. ENJOY yourself.

Here’s my music video pick to inspire some bun shaking movement: It’s OLDSKOOL. JUMP AROUND by House of Pain

I am grateful for music, for the opportunity to shake my bunz and today I am going to honor my body with some movement.

Are you interested in joining me for the 29 Day journey?

SAY YES - CLICK HERE to Make a Gratitude Donation Now

In these daily posts,

You will be invited to share your gratitude in real time in the comment section below.

These posts will include videos and links that inspire more love and goodness.

You are asked to maintain a daily gratitude journal and record your thoughts.

There will also be RECOMMENDATIONS of simple actions you can take that can inspire more gratitude in your life.

Tips: Please be present. Please post at least a simple gratitude. Please keep the commitment. And please be ok if you miss a day. This practice is meant to get you in the Appreciation Vibration and this means being gentle with yourself and this journey. No guilt. You can start any time.

WHAT ARE YOU GRATEFUL FOR TODAY?

Feel free to comment below.