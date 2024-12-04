Gratitude Challenge of the day:

The Beautiful reflection of you. Every time you see yourself in the mirror today, make sure you pause and smile big.

Hold that smile for 60 secs.

It's ok if it feels fake, you are still sending happy signals to your body.

Extra Fun Challenge: Capture the moment by taking a picture of yourself smiling at the mirror.

It’s Day 4 of 29 love letters.

What kind of love letters, love letters in the present moment this is really the most basic, most simple ask of this gratitude challenge where you are invited to join me whenever you want and practice this gratitude muscle and why am I being a squeaky wheel at this time about practicing a gratitude muscle? It’s because we have a lot of pent-up energy as a collective within our bodies that is creating discomfort… anxieties.

We’re not practicing the tools to energize those pent up feelings to be repurposed, to feed you in a way that’s gonna help you every moment. Even a really bad moment is an opportunity for you to see something that maybe you have been trying not to see.

So today the gratitude challenge is simple… Yet maybe it’s one of the more difficult ones and I’m going to ask you to do this every day this week.

Look in the mirror and smile. Begin by smiling and holding that smile for at least 60 seconds.

Adults are not laughing very much these days and many don’t even smile anymore. You know, this is one of the reasons why I’m here because I’ve noticed with all of the difficulties, the family health challenges that my sister and I have been you know supporting within our family… It takes a toll on you. There’s a lot of different emotions. You deal with a lot of grief. I have a great deal of grief that is still locked inside.

I personally would like to feel more relief and I know that an active gratitude practice has helped me every time. So let’s do this together, wherever you are…. tap into this gratitude vibration.

You know what you appreciate, appreciates. If you are interested in joining me for this challenge, make a commitment now for this self study gratitude challenge.

Click here to Offer a gratitude donation.

Get a gratitude journal. record your daily findings, feelings and discoveries

And be present.

That’s the most important thing… be present, be gentle, no guilt. Just try your best.

OK so my dears,

What are you grateful for today? Feel free to comment below.