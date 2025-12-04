What are you grateful for today?

Day 4: Contemplating December and themes like decluttering, lightening up, endings, and beginnings are all playing in my mind.

My task this month will be to do a lil December cleaning…. such as the way we do in the Spring and I don’t mean just like cleaning the house. This also means the extra stuff we carry in our minds that do not help and it also means decluttering files and it also means decluttering myself from folks.

Day 4 Gratitude:

I am grateful for my most amazing cup of cafecito. I am grateful for comfy pj’s. I am grateful for smiles in the am. I am grateful for the yummy home cooked meals with family. I am grateful I woke up today and I am grateful to be sharing this journey wirh you.

Now it’s your turn…