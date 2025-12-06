What are you grateful for today?

The holiday season is always a thrill for me. I love to celebrate it for as long as I can until at least January 6th. The holiday season is also bitter sweet… as there are less loved ones at our table now.

It is just not the same anymore. People are not the same since 2020. There is more human distance between folks.

I know I am not the same. I feel awkward in social settings where the COVID fear and propaganda is pronounced. My natural extraverted self goes inward. I shut down and I feel an immense sadness at the same time.

But this is what the great COVID Lockdown did to people. We are traumatized.

And this is yet another reason why I am diving into this gratitude challenge. I know I need to heal this grief and gratitude is always a doorway.

Join me. Get a journal and record your daily thoughts and share your gratitude daily.

Notice. Just Notice and allow yourself to be surprised.

Day 6 Gratitude : I am grateful for another day. I am grateful for friends. I am grateful for family. I am grateful for holiday prepping. and I am grateful for finding the old skool non LED lights I wanted.