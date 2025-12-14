What are you grateful for today?

Are you looking to feel more connected to the universe and everything natural around you?

Often I have conversations with people who are desperate for a connection beyond the five senses.

The door way to expanding your communication includes listening, surrendering, learning to be quiet and of course Gratitude.

A powerful tool is engaging in a consistent gratitude practice which includes being real with the real and putting your thoughts on paper. We recommend a gratitude journal.

Learning to listen and learning to find the quiet moments in a busy day and creating those moments for yourself where you put your need to connect before you do anything else…. is as important as you make it.

Gratitude opens a portal filled with riches.

Pero, gratitude gives you what you give to gratitude.

Let’s find out together what opens up for us.

This challenge ends February 28th, 2026.

WANNA JOIN ME FOR THIS GRATITUDE CHALLENGE?

Day 14:

I am grateful for this NYC snowy day. I am getting ready to feel the magic of the snow and pick up some hot chocolate and fresh bread.

mmmm Yummy!