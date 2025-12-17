What are you grateful for?

You belong. You matter and you are needed in this world.

If no one has reminded you of this today, I am grateful this message found you!

This mainstream world loves to remind human beings that we are about to be replaced by more intelligent robots and AI.

Everywhere we look, there are constant reminders of humans not being good enough…

Well I call bullshit on that!

You are a miracle.

Thank you for being here!

Day 17 Gratitude: I am grateful for Wednesday! It’s a day where my sister and I have carved out over the years to engage with community! Today is the day we gather with friends. Creating meet ups, dates, family / friend gatherings on a regular basis is healthy! And after a year of hosting these gatherings at least once a month, I can testify that my soul fills fulfilled.