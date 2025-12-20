What do you appreciate about this moment?

These Holiday Blues …

I created space to face my grief earlier this year when my Godson passed away unexpectedly. I stopped many things for about a month. I needed to feel the pain, the shock, and allow the grief to set in, rip me apart and inform me.

Grief is a funny thing in a very unfunny way. When it comes into our world, it can be a destabilizing force. When my father died, Everything in my life came undone, I was unprepared for how overwhelming the shock of his death would be.

This is when I started a gratitude practice.

I knew grief could easily consume me. It did and it has.

This appreciation practice has been a part of my life for over ten years and I have shared my version of gratitude with thousands of people.

I learned that finding things to appreciate in those dark moments slowly started to shift my sad broken heart.

Grief can lead us into a closet. Sometimes we need to be in that space. Sometimes it feels impossible to leave or find release from grief.

Where ever you are in your journey, it is ok. Be gentle.

Everyone is different.

We all handle stresses and grief during the holiday season differently as well.

For me, I can share that most of the people that remind me of Christmas, food, festivities, and fun are already in heaven. Most are Elders, some are younger folks who have passed in the recent years.

This year for example, we lost a few young people. And this was crushing on a whole new level. It is logical to understand an old person passing away, but someone in their twenties… it’s almost inconsolable.

I dedicate the holiday season to everyone who has touched my life and added magic to it. I dedicate this season to all of the loved ones on the other side.

Thank you for teaching me by your example, that every moment counts, everyone one matters and to live this moment well.

With the scars on my soul and the grief I walk with everyday, there is also happiness and joy.

Perhaps life is about learning to live with all of it.

I intend not to take any moment God has blessed with me for granted…

love you.

Gratitude Day 20: I am grateful for family that God has brought into my life. Grateful for new friends and grateful to be celebrating the holidays with Community Family.

Thank you for being here.