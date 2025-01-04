Today’s Recommendation: Throw away / Declutter at least 5 items from your home.

Day 4: I am grateful for all of the stuff I have, but some of it has to go and be repurposed. Today is the perfect day to play some fun musica and use the time to freshen up, lighten up, brighten up, and declutter.

Here is some inspiration music to get your bunz moving!

29 Love Letters: A Mastermind of Love, Kindness, & Appreciation - founded by Rosangel Perez

In these daily posts,

You will be invited to share your gratitude in real time in the comment section below or record your gratitude in your journal.

You are invited to take a few minutes each day and sit in silence and practice deep slow breaths.

These posts will include videos and links that inspire more love and goodness.

You are asked to maintain a daily gratitude journal and record your thoughts.

There will also be RECOMMENDATIONS of simple actions you can take that can inspire more gratitude in your life.

Tips: Please be present. Please post at least a simple gratitude. Please keep the commitment. And please be ok if you miss a day. This practice is meant to get you in the Appreciation Vibration and this means being gentle with yourself and this journey. No guilt. You can start any time.

NOW It’s Your Turn!

What are you grateful for today?