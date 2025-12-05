What are you grateful for today?

Recommendation: Love a little sweeter!

Day 5: I am grateful for another day. I am grateful for fluffy blankets, a warm home and of course…. my cafecito.

I am grateful for the incandescent old school Christmas lights that I intend to purchase because the vibe that I want to see and feel is the one that reminds me of old, tradtional Christmas. Not sure if it is the nostalgia, but I crave the feeling of how Christmas would feel when I was a kid. Modern day Christmas in the city feels a bit different as people don’t put on lights the way they used to.

Some traditions need to carry on. We use more lights during the dark season for more than because it feels pretty. It is also because it adds a touch of light and warmth.

Thank you for being here.

Now it’s your turn,