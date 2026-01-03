Walk this way

Talk this way

Walk this way

Walk this way

Walk this way

Walk this way

Walk this way

Talk this way

Just give me a kiss…

Walk This Way by Aerosmith is a song that has been playing in my head all day.

For no apparent reason …. So I will share.

Rock out!

Day 2 Gratitude Love Letter

Talk this way and walk this way. Say this. Don’t say that!

Fua!

We are living in a modern society that seeks more controls and surveillance in order to protect us. Meanwhile, all that is happening is that we are all saying yes to a prison simply by complying to more regulations, more rules, and or by staying silent.

Being silent, swallowing words you want to say, feelings you want to express that just need expressing for the sake of expression is freedom. But there is also a deeper price we pay for words or feelings that get bottled up and do not get expressed.

It can cause more pain and or dis ease.

Sometimes we can feel so cornered that maybe all we have is that song that feels good to listen to… has a good vibe… maybe we don’t understand the lyrics…. But we have fun for a few minutes singing and dancing.

Playing a song that inspires you to grove and shake and bake can shift your mood. Plus there are many benefits to shaking your bunz.

Do you have a song suggestion that you listen to when your body needs to express?

Feel free to share!

Join this 29 Day Challenge.

Thank you!