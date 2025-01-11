Not surprised there has been so much fire….

There have been many clues….

Mismanagement of resources is one conversation.

Arsonists…. DEI, The political blame game. “Everyone else is at fault” are a few others.

This is only a part of it.

There are many other questions to explore.

Who benefits?

How come this smells like Agenda 2030 in play? In LA their aim is 2028.

We all know that cities such as LA and NY are designated for SMART Cities. And that means more control and clearing the way for these plans to be manifested.

But at what cost? Any cost? At the cost of life? Nature? People losing houses and livelihoods.

In New York, we have been experiencing the theme of fire, the conditioning by our Political leaders to expect more brush fires.

All of a sudden late last year folks are trying to convince us that the fires that sparked in Brooklyn and Manhattan and even New Jersey were due to not having enough water resources and climate change and to get used to it… This included warnings that we needed to invest in N95 Masks. We LATER learned that some of these fires were started intentionally. hmmm

Then the day after the LA fires started, we had a 5 Alarm fire break out in the Bronx. Seems suspicious…

Read article here: Folks who live in NY know that suspicious fires break out in the Winter and always displace people. It’s been reported that about 200 plus people have been displaced.

NO ONE BELIEVES WHAT’s HAPPENING IN LA IS 100 PERCENT NATURAL!!!

Maybe perhaps this will lead us down a really dark, scary, too harsh to be real, reality of evil cruel PSYCHOPATHS that make decisions, that hurt our livelihoods, displace families and communities and small business. So much unnecessary loss and loss of life and no ACCOUNTABILITY…. Only BLAME GAMES.

This is EVIL…. This is not of God! and yet it also SMELLS like corporate greed takeover. And if I’m really being honest… Sometimes it seems like humanity is being subjected to a “WAG The Dog” Dark Hollywood movie where we are all participants and don’t even know it.

Maybe it’s a little bit of it all. But it is not one thing.

They play humanity like a fiddle sometimes. They make us feel like useless eaters that can be trampled upon and treated like crap. They are wrong of course.

WE ARE God’s children.

There is divinity inside us. We are special. Never allow anyone to make you feel otherwise.

Tap in. Activate.

Stay prayed up!

We are going to continue to be tested. We can and will get thru this.... TOGETHER

Love is the answer.

Day 11: I am grateful for love. I am grateful for you. I am grateful for our precious community. Hang in there. These are not easy times. Cry, scream, let it out… but please don’t lose FAITH, do not lose your belief in God or goodness.

We are in a Spiritual War!

Tap into your Wellness tool kit NOW.

Here is a video that HELPS me a lot. It’s Psalm 23 by Sound healer Tom Kenyon.

Psalm 23

King James Version

23 The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want.

2 He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside the still waters.

3 He restoreth my soul: he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name's sake.

4 Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me.

5 Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies: thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over.

6 Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord for ever.

Recommendation: Activate prayer God’s Protection for yourself, our people and our land, the animals, For calm, peace, prosperity, healing, wellness and goodness and safety.

Now it’s your turn. What are you grateful for today? Feel free to comment below or record your thoughts in your journal.

See you tomorrow!