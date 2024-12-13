Parranda!!!!

Call someone you know and greet them with a celebratory joy for their existence!

Day 13: Ever since December started and I call my mom, I call with Holiday music playing in the background. It’s usually loud and lively. And if it goes to voicemail, I sing my greeting along with whatever song is playing in the background that way she receives my singing telegram no matter what.

But when she does answers the phone, I scream “Parranda” start playing music, and singing the holiday favorites we enjoy. Yes, I do have maracas!

This is a simple cheesy lively way to bring holiday joy into a season where some are having a harder time getting tuned into the magic feelings of the season, And its FREE. Everytime I surprise my mom and she starts singing or even laughing it really it a priceless gift.

We must never forget the simple pleasures. And never underestimate them!

Here’s the medley of famous Puerto Rican holiday music I called my mom with recently!

Today I am grateful for music! Wepa!

Are you interested in joining me for the 29 Day journey?

We will also be doing this journey in JANUARY… so jump in!

SAY YES - CLICK HERE to Make a Gratitude Donation Now

In these daily posts,

You will be invited to share your gratitude in real time in the comment section below.

These posts will include videos and links that inspire more love and goodness.

You are asked to maintain a daily gratitude journal and record your thoughts.

There will also be RECOMMENDATIONS of simple actions you can take that can inspire more gratitude in your life.

Tips: Please be present. Please post at least a simple gratitude. Please keep the commitment. And please be ok if you miss a day. This practice is meant to get you in the Appreciation Vibration and this means being gentle with yourself and this journey. No guilt. You can start any time.

OK now its your turn to share your gratitude.

Feel free to comment below or record your thoughts in your daily gratitude journey.

WHAT ARE YOU GRATEFUL FOR TODAY?