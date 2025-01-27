Are you adding enough FUN and laughter into your schedule?

I know that it’s been like a 3 for me.

As the Spring approaches, so does the vision to create events that bring folks together for food, music, and fun. Hoping to have some news to share soon.

Grateful for the busy day! Mondays tend to be LONG days for me. I co-host an X Space on Monday nights that starts at 9pm… and sometimes I don’t see my pillow til almost 1am.

This is why I pepper my long TO DO LIST with luxury tech breaks.

Grateful for new opportunities and collaborations being fortified with integrity and respect. Grateful for dreams and super grateful for sharing some time with my mama.

Wepa!

What are you grateful for? Feel free to share below.