What do you appreciate about this moment?

Perhaps the universe is passing the baton onto you.

If you miss what used to be or what used to be created around you, what can you do to recreate a little bit of it?

I will be contemplating this too …

love to you,

RA

Day 21: I am grateful for the quiet slow morning. Contemplating new thoughts and excited for new ideas to recreate some of the magic and innocence I miss about the world. Its visually losing its beautiful colors.