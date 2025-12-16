What are you grateful for today?

Day 16: If you find yourself overthinking…. this is a big CLUE that you may need to express your thoughts thru an action.

What that action is … is up to you.

Today’s Recommendation: Start a project that lights you up! Begin where you are… even if that means all you are doing is dreaming or drawing your vision. You must create it in the mind first before it manifests.

day 16: Today I am grateful for the reminder that prayer is an active conversation in the present moment. I am thankful for this new day where I have a new opportunity to start something I have been longing to create. In the mean time, I will continue creating space and decluttering.

I am ready for more light, more goodness, more yumminess and more benevolence.

Thank you.