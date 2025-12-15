What are you grateful for today?

Everyday I am shocked by how the algorithm tends to promote everything that has nothing to do with love and beauty and kindness and compassion but depravity of some sort.

Where is the love for your fellow human being?

Everyday I see how people melt over pet videos or rush to save a pet in the street from getting hurt but when we see another human fall, folks just walk on by…

And I get it… I live in NYC. I pass people I would love to help and then I get this cold chill that warns me… what if this act of kindness can lead you to getting hurt?

And then the next thought… how sad that we are here.

Love loves….

Love is the most powerful force in the world.

Today’s Recommendation: Enjoy a human moment with another person today.

Day 15: I am grateful for this chilly Monday morning. I am grateful for my family, my friends, and my peers. I am grateful for another day and another opportunity to live this day that best way I can.

Thank you for being here.

Now its your turn. What are you grateful for today?

Wanna join this gratitude challenge? We are going straight til the end of February!

Just become a paying member and comment below!