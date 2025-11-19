Where Were The Leaders and Elders During COVID? Many of Them HID Thru Pressure & Fear. Lions Rised

We were some of those people during COVID looking around for Leaders and Elders to guide the fam during those dark confusing times.

But we didn’t really find any in our orbit.

We had to BECOME that Leader we were seeking.

What was our motivation? The beautiful souls in our community that were even more afraid and confused during the LOCKDOWNS.

They were the reason and inspiration we decided with no regrets to STEP into a space that was scary, that we felt unprepared for, unqualified PERO with shaky steps, we took steps forward and continue to do so.

til this day!

Deep bow to Alex…. could not have done this w / o my partner and best friend.