What are you grateful for today?

Day 3: You do always win with gratitude. I truly believe that.

Why? Well for example…

Towards the end of the year of 2024, I was feeling like I needed a recharge. The drain was REALZ.

And my attitude needed a serious adjustment. I found myself feeling bitter, angry, and withdrawn.

In quiet moments, I would tune in and feel the call back.

I understood in my core that I needed to jump back into a daily gratitude practice.

wake up. breathe. say thank you

This simple practice is a very powerful tool.

It has led people to experience transformations in amazing ways.

The most important ingredient is PRESENCE.

That is it.

Life has gotten complicated for people since 2020. We all have more to do, more to carry, more to be concerned about, and many have found themselves in unexpected roles where they have to do it all even when the body says no mas.

Will you join me in this gratitude challenge?

Day 3: I am grateful for waking up to another day. I am grateful for your presence. I am grateful for my fingers that are helping me type and communicate this message. I am grateful for my cafecito. I look forward to another little cup.

I am grateful for this moment where I can be mindful of my breath.

I am grateful for my breath.

I wish so much more was different.

We lost some young ones this year….

hurts like hell and still feels unreal.

I am grateful for Angels.

Life always sends angels.

Gratitude is one of those angels for me.

We all have them. So even when we feel alone, We are not. We have a posse of beautiful energies that love us around us. I am grateful for the support I receive in all realms.