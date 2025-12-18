What are you grateful for today?

We live in a tough beautiful world. Not everyone will like you or want to be around you or is going to want to help / support you get to the next step.

This can be a tough realization. It can make you want to hide from the world and shield.

And it doesn’t help that so much of what grabs our attention online are stories that enforce how and why people dislike or are hating on one another. It just feels like there is too much chaos, too much fighting, too much tearing down… etc

Here is another note… Sometimes when people don’t respond in a positive way, it is not because you did anything wrong, it is more a reflection of how that person is feeling inside.

My point… While it hurts not to have support or to be well liked, this presents a great opportunity for you to love bomb yourself!

What makes you feel good? What lights you up?

As we continue our decluttering and letting go of what no longer serves, be open to what is seeking to re/connect with you.

We live in a tough beautiful world. It is up to you and me to add more beauty to it.

Today’s recommendation: Do something beautiful!

Day 18 Gratitude: I am grateful for this new day. I am grateful for new ideas. I am grateful for my life and my family. I am grateful for my friends. I am grateful for connecting with teachers that have made a great impact in my life. I am grateful for Holiday music. Gonna listen to some now.