November 2009 my most favorite person in the world, AKA my dad passed away.

It BROKE me. I was inconsolable. I was also at the height of my career at MTV Networks. My dad was my best buddy and when he crossed over, my soul felt lost. I felt orphaned despite having many folks around me.

I was so fucked up, I took a leave of absence from my job for a month.

I stayed home a lot during that time in the darkness.

I would cry and sleep and wake up and cry some more. And when it got really bad, like scream cries, I would cry / scream into pillows or even closets.

I would also cry while driving. I would cry taking the train.

I went from being a “I can’t show my emotions in public” to being a full blow cry baby.

Eventually, I cried so much that my body felt like it had no tears. I had no desire to talk to anyone, see anyone, hang out with anyone…. I only wanted one thing. I wanted to have my father back. I missed him terribly. And you know what I STILL DO.

Then there was a pivotal moment, everything got so silent and in that silence a new awareness came in…. an invitation to be grateful.

And I was grateful for having such a wonderful father who loved me so much, who dreamed big with me, who taught me about kindness, and every single day no matter how terrible he was feeling, my father was always singing.

I miss his voice, his hugs, his warmth, our chats.

We would dream big together. He loved music, family, and togetherness…

And this is what began 29 Day of Gratitude…. LOVE

Today I am grateful as I am everyday for my father, for his love, and his constant message to thrive and not be a sucker in life.

Love you forever PAPI…. tu negrita

Are you interested in joining me for the 29 Day journey?

We will also be doing this journey in JANUARY

