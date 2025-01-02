Today’s Recommendation: Sing a tune that makes you SMILE big!!!!

Day 2: Today I am grateful for the gift of music, song, and the blessing we have to sing a lil tune.

It does not matter if you are out of tune…. lol… You can create magic and feel good vibes by singing alone. Is there a song that cheers you up that makes you smile big when you hear it? Play it now and sing along with it.

My Song pick is a song by Whitney Houston.

Oh I wanna dance with somebody, I really wanna dance with somebody, with somebody who loves me!!!!

Check out this video!

NOW It’s Your Turn!

What are you grateful for today?