How is your heart?

Day 29:

I am grateful for starting this journey once again. I am grateful for the people who have reached out privately. I am grateful for those of you who have been silently and powerfully doing this gratitude challenge with me! I am grateful for your appreciation notes, it fills my soul.

My message is Yes You Can take a little step today by adding more goodness into your life. What are you craving right now?

My body and soul are craving more feel good and more gentleness. City life is beautiful but these abrasive times have got me with a deep soul need to fill up.

And taking a moment each day to be present and acknowledge what is good may feel fake at first, but the more you stick to it, it will get easier and you will start opening up. This is why I am here, to be your feel good squeaky wheel appreciation coach throughout the month and remind you to keep on keeping on.

Congratulations on making it to Day 29!

And if you just learned about this journey, its no coincidence… Perhaps the universe is sending you a message to join this mastermind.

Today’s Recommendation: Invite soothing tones into your life.

Thank you for everyone who joined this journey of 29 Love Letters.

We will be doing this journey in JANUARY… so jump in!

29 Love Letters: A Mastermind of Love, Kindness, & Appreciation - founded by Rosangel Perez

In these daily posts,

You will be invited to share your gratitude in real time in the comment section below or record your gratitude in your journal.

You are invited to take a few minutes each day and sit in silence and practice deep slow breaths.

These posts will include videos and links that inspire more love and goodness.

You are asked to maintain a daily gratitude journal and record your thoughts.

There will also be RECOMMENDATIONS of simple actions you can take that can inspire more gratitude in your life.

Tips: Please be present. Please post at least a simple gratitude. Please keep the commitment. And please be ok if you miss a day. This practice is meant to get you in the Appreciation Vibration and this means being gentle with yourself and this journey. No guilt. You can start any time.

THE BEGINNING

It all started December 2009, Rosangel Perez decided to honor her father's memory by committing to a gratitude practice for a year. In less than 30 days of sharing her gratitude practice, Rosangel noticed her grieving heart felt lighter and happier. She started to really take notice of the blessings around her.

Simple lessons unfolded:

being simple concise

appreciative

kind

moving authentically thru feelings

allowing creative space

allowing an easy breath

allowing an easy walk

smelling the flowers

and stopping to touch and feel them and so much more.

The simple practice of gratitude opens the door to your divinity.

"Gratitude unlocks the fullness of life. It turns what we have into enough, and more. It turns denial into acceptance, chaos to order, confusion to clarity. It can turn a meal into a feast, a house into a home, a stranger into a friend." ~Melody Beattie

This is the inspiration to the birth of "The Gratitude Movement" and "29 Days of Gratitude / love letters" A practice that has been shared with thousands of people.

Here is a gratitude note we received just the other day.

Roland - An excellent idea. It has been a challenging year for me in many respects but coincidentally, I am making a habit of taking time every day to reflect on what I am grateful for. To start, I am grateful for you two lovely sisters who are creating this space and are always connecting with people to share important ideas. So thank you both for who you are and what you do.

OK now its your turn to share your gratitude.

Feel free to comment below or record your thoughts in your daily gratitude journey.