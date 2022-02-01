"Love does not dominate; it cultivates."- Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

Insights, Poetry, Gratitude, Human Moments, Lessons

by RA of Cafecito Break

Intentions: Love ❤️

Why subscribe?

Many of us have forgotten that love is the highest frequency.

Love does not manipulate or coerce.

It does not bully or shame.

Love loves with an open hand.

Love is real with what is.

Love knows truth and stands strong within it.

Love invites you into the present moment.

The present moment is where we can begin anew.

Let's co create the Love Variant…

The world is starving for it.

Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and website. Never miss an update.

Stay up-to-date

You won’t have to worry about missing anything. Every new edition of the newsletter goes directly to your inbox.

Join the crew

Be part of a community of people who share your interests.

To find out more about the company that provides the tech for this newsletter, visit Substack.com.

Share The Love Variant