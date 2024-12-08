Amazing Grace, Yes Grace is Amazing - 29 Love Letters, Day 8

Gratitude Challenge:

A Graceful Moment: Close Your Eyes, place one hand over your heart and the other over your belly. Rest here for a few mins, breathe slowly and listen.

Amazing grace! How sweet the sound

That saved a wretch like me!

I once was lost, but now am found;

Was blind, but now I see.

’Twas grace that taught my heart to fear,

And grace my fears relieved;

How precious did that grace appear

The hour I first believed.

Through many dangers, toils, and snares,

I have already come;

’Tis grace hath brought me safe thus far,

And grace will lead me home.

The Lord has promised good to me,

His Word my hope secures;

He will my Shield and Portion be,

As long as life endures.

Yea, when this flesh and heart shall fail,

And mortal life shall cease,

I shall possess, within the veil,

A life of joy and peace.

The earth shall soon dissolve like snow,

The sun forbear to shine;

But God, who called me here below,

Will be forever mine.

When we’ve been there ten thousand years,

Bright shining as the sun,

We’ve no less days to sing God’s praise

Than when we’d first begun.

Day 8 of 29 Love Letters:

I am grateful for waking up. I love my fluffy blankets and pillows and feel like I’m on a cloud wrapped up in layers like a cocoon. My family laughs at me because I really love layers. The other day I was wearing five layers. When my mom saw that I kept taking layers off she found it so hilariously funny. I mean I guess I have a little reputation for my dramatics. One time I went into a bagel shop during the Fall Season and I looked as if I had dressed for a blizzard. The young men laughed their asses off. I smiled and said, I love being warm. And when the winter arrives, I just love fluffy warm coats. My next one needs to be long and feel like a quilt. lol

What Are You Grateful For Today?

Feel Free to comment below.

Are you interested in joining me for the 29 Day journey?

SAY YES - CLICK HERE to Make a Gratitude Donation Now

In these daily posts,

You will be invited to share your gratitude in real time in the comment section below.

These posts will include videos and links that inspire more love and goodness.

You are asked to maintain a daily gratitude journal and record your thoughts.

There will also be RECOMMENDATIONS of simple actions you can take that can inspire more gratitude in your life.

Tips: Please be present. Please post at least a simple gratitude. Please keep the commitment. And please be ok if you miss a day. This practice is meant to get you in the Appreciation Vibration and this means being gentle with yourself and this journey. No guilt. You can start any time.

OK now its your turn to share your gratitude.

Feel free to comment below or record your thoughts in your daily gratitude journey.