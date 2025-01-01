Today’s Recommendation: Proclaim to the world: Happy New Year! I love myself!!!!!!

Day 1: I am grateful for making it to another day. I am grateful for sharing New Year’s eve with my family. I am grateful for LOVE!!!! I am grateful it’s 2025!

Welcome to 29 Love Letters,

The intention of this space is PRESENCE. Being real in real time with yourself and your current state and finding something to appreciate in that moment.

For the next 29 Days my intention is to share something that I am grateful for on this Substack. You are invited to join me in this gratitude journey by commenting each day on the post. Some days will be themed. Some days there will be a recommendation.

For added value, I recommend you invest in a gratitude journal and record your daily thoughts there.