Today’s Recommendation: Proclaim to the world:
Happy New Year! I love myself!!!!!!
Day 1: I am grateful for making it to another day. I am grateful for sharing New Year’s eve with my family. I am grateful for LOVE!!!! I am grateful it’s 2025!
Welcome to 29 Love Letters,
The intention of this space is PRESENCE. Being real in real time with yourself and your current state and finding something to appreciate in that moment.
For the next 29 Days my intention is to share something that I am grateful for on this Substack. You are invited to join me in this gratitude journey by commenting each day on the post. Some days will be themed. Some days there will be a recommendation.
For added value, I recommend you invest in a gratitude journal and record your daily thoughts there.
They say that gratitude is the key to happiness and I believe this is true.
For over ten years I have shared this 29 Day Journey with thousands of people and it has been life changing and love shifting not just for me but for many others as well.
You can read testimonials here:
Thank you for everyone who joined this journey of 29 Love Letters.
29 Love Letters: A Mastermind of Love, Kindness, & Appreciation - founded by Rosangel Perez
Make a commitment NOW by CLICKING here and offering a gratitude donation.
This ensures that you will show up and be vested in this journey. Usually people offer a donation of about $30-$50. It’s up to you.
And be sure to get a journal.
In these daily posts,
You will be invited to share your gratitude in real time in the comment section below or record your gratitude in your journal.
You are invited to take a few minutes each day and sit in silence and practice deep slow breaths.
These posts will include videos and links that inspire more love and goodness.
You are asked to maintain a daily gratitude journal and record your thoughts.
There will also be RECOMMENDATIONS of simple actions you can take that can inspire more gratitude in your life.
Tips: Please be present. Please post at least a simple gratitude. Please keep the commitment. And please be ok if you miss a day. This practice is meant to get you in the Appreciation Vibration and this means being gentle with yourself and this journey. No guilt. You can start any time.
Share this post