Day 14 - A Day late…

I am grateful for learning not to carry every mistake I make to the point where it ruins my day. We all make mistakes. Apologize if you need to, don’t apologize if you don’t feel it. Be you. Be natural and be ok with it! No one on this planet is perfect and believe me, there are folks who sin greatly against humanity and our plant every day and they seem to be carrying on with life like its all good.

We must not let guilt hold us back. Every moment counts.

What are you grateful today?