You Just Have To Be Quiet Enough To Listen

Today’s Recommendation: Let’s get holy! Tune in to the loving grace of God.

Day 3: Today I am sharing a song that found me years ago and touches my soul in a way where I could listen to this song over and over again and feel like I am being held in a loving nurturing embrace by the holy one.

Let's practice more love and kindness and never forget there is a higher universal wisdom that surrounds and guides each of us. You just need to be quiet enough to listen....

NAME OF THE SONG: ANA BEKOACH English Translation:

We, we beg Hashem with the strength and greatness of thy right arm, untangle our knotted fate. Accept your people's song, elevate, elevate and purify us We beg Hashem with the strength and greatness of thy right arm, untangle our knotted fate. Accept your people's song, elevate and purify us Please, heroic one, those who pursue your uniqueness guard them as the pupil of an eye. Bless them, purify them, pity them May your righteousness always reward them. Powerful and Holy One Powerful and Holy One, in goodness lead your flock. Unique and proud one, to your people turn, who remember your holiness. Accept our cries, and hear our screams, oh knower of mysteries. (Blessed is the name of his noble kingdom forever and ever.) We, we beg Hashem with the strength and greatness of thy right arm, untangle our knotted fate. Accept your people's song, elevate, elevate and purify us Accept our cries, and hear our screams, oh knower of mysteries. We, we beg Hashem with the strength and greatness of thy right arm, untangle our knotted fate.

Now its your turn:

What are you grateful for today?

29 Love Letters: A Mastermind of Love, Kindness, & Appreciation - founded by Rosangel Perez

And be sure to get a journal.

They say that gratitude is the key to happiness and I believe this is true.

For over ten years I have shared this 29 Day Journey with thousands of people and it has been life changing and love shifting not just for me but for many others as well.

Thank you for everyone who joined this journey of 29 Love Letters.

In these daily posts,

You will be invited to share your gratitude in real time in the comment section below or record your gratitude in your journal.

You are invited to take a few minutes each day and sit in silence and practice deep slow breaths.

These posts will include videos and links that inspire more love and goodness.

You are asked to maintain a daily gratitude journal and record your thoughts.

There will also be RECOMMENDATIONS of simple actions you can take that can inspire more gratitude in your life.

Tips: Please be present. Please post at least a simple gratitude. Please keep the commitment. And please be ok if you miss a day. This practice is meant to get you in the Appreciation Vibration and this means being gentle with yourself and this journey. No guilt. You can start any time.