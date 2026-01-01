You Can't Mind Control Me

What are you grateful for at this moment?

Happy New Year! Welcome to 2026. This month of gratitude love letters will be paired with 29 love songs…. For 29 days I will share a new song and pair it with my gratitude for the day.

Day 1:

Song title: WOKEY POKEY LAND

Freedom of speech / expression, medical freedom and building strong community are cornerstones of our platform.

Without the free flow of information, we can not build strong foundations or community relationships. We may not agree with what you say or how you say it but we will defend your freedom of speech.

Censorship is a hot topic and it’s creeping into our most sacred spaces. It’s so bad that people are self censoring.

Day 1 Gratitude:

I am feeling good and warm on this cold NYC day. Grateful for the influences in my life such as my parents that always supported the importance of debate and the exchange of ideas and information.

Wanna join me on this 29 day journey? Want to chime in and share your song of the day? Let’s make this fun. We don’t need to see the world in the same way. We just need to agree to share what we are grateful for.

Thank you for being here.